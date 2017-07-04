Star Baby Announcements

Elliott Mae Fisher

Elliott Mae Fisher was born on May 9, 2017, to parents Aaron and Megan Fisher of Santa Ynez. She weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Elliott joins her excited siblings, sister Ryan and brother Knox.

Her maternal grandmother is Cindy Moore of Chatsworth, and her paternal grandparents are Rich and Gail Fisher of Santa Ynez.

Colt Russell Zamrzla

Colt Russell Zamrzla was born on May 29, 2017, to parents Audrey (Fisher) and Zach Zamrzla of Lancaster. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces and was 21 inches long. Colt joins big sister Remington, 2, who is excited to have a little brother.

His paternal grandparents are Johnny Lee Zamrzla and Sharon Agass of Lancaster, and maternal grandparents are Rich and Gail Fisher of Santa Ynez.

Brody Charlie Klamn

Brody Charlie Klamn was born at 12:31 p.m. on April 18, 2017, to Jennifer and Zackery Klamn of Buellton, their third baby boy. He weighed nine pounds, three ounces. Proud big brothers are Jack and Dylan Klamn.

His maternal grandparents are Carolyn and Phillip DeFreitas of Melrose, Mass., and paternal grandparents are Rosemarri and David Klamn of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Colbie Elise Craine

Colbie Elise Craine was born at 7:56 a.m. on March 6, 2017, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Brent and Nicole Craine of Solvang. She weighed seven pounds, one ounce, and was 19 1/4 inches long. She joins big brother Corbin.

Her maternal grandparents are Cinde and Steve Rasmussen of Solvang, and her paternal grandparents are Brenda and Dennis Craine of Buellton. Her maternal great-grandparents are Margaret Rasmussen and Linda and Don Pratt of Solvang and Santa Ynez, and her paternal great-grandparents Sissy Rogers and Vickie Craine of Solvang and Arizona.