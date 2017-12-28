State Route 154 Detours At Stagecoach/Paradise Roads Next Week For Vehicle Recovery

Motorists traveling in each direction of State Route 154 will encounter a detour from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 due to a recent motor vehicle accident. The vehicle has to be lifted from an embankment, according to Caltrans officials.

Motorists headed towards Santa Barbara will detour from State Route 154 at Paradise Road before returning to the highway via Stagecoach Road.

Motorists headed towards Santa Ynez will detour from State Route 154 at Stagecoach Road before returning to the highway via Paradise Road.

Motorist delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm