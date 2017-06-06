News Ticker

Stepping into adulthood, one diploma at a time

June 6, 2017 Raiza Giorgi Education, News

The enthusiasm was electric and the faces shined brightly as students accepted their diplomas during graduation ceremonies at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Photo by Barry Sigman

By Raiza Giorgi

As one of three student commencement speakers, Caleb Wright showed wisdom beyond his years as he advised his graduating classmates at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to work hard at every aspect of their lives and to measure success by the people they affect.

As approximately 180 students culminated their 13 years of education from kindergarten through high school at the graduation ceremony, screams of joy and pops of confetti filled the air on the high school football field.

“I am going to miss seeing my friends every day and my little sister, but I am excited for the next step and leaving the valley for awhile,” Anastazia Garcia said as she stood outside the New Gym talking about the future with her friends.

She will be attending Santa Barbara City College in the fall.

Aislinn Sevilla, 18, of Santa Ynez will also be attending SBCC to work toward a degree in physical therapy.

“I had a lot of surgeries and my therapists really helped me, so I am inspired to help others,” she said.

To begin the ceremony, Legna Garcia sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and received cheers as she finished.

In the class of 2017, 42 graduates had grade-point averages above 4.0. They earned 169 scholarships and/or grants totaling more than $256,000, and $144,000 of that total was raised locally.

The graduating class also had the highest percentage in 22 years of students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School entering continuing education. Principal Mark Swanitz noted that 44.4 percent of them will be going to four-year colleges and 46.4 percent to community colleges.

Others are entering the workforce or technical schools. For example, Matthew Goodwin will be going to iron-worker school and wants to come back to work locally. Others, including Hannah Marchi, are entering the military.

“This was a great class, and I am proud of their accomplishments and wish them all the success in the world,” said Chip Fenenga, who completed his 33rd year of teaching.

Three graduates — Gloria Sevilla, Caleb Wright and Flora ElmColone — spoke at the commencement. Sevilla compared the completion of high school to the metamorphosis of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly as students spread their wings on the way to adulthood.

Students eagerly awaited the chance to shake hands with school board members as they were handed their diplomas.

See our photo gallery below

Seniors Allie Spence, Aislinn Sevilla, Sophie Kluckman and Anastazia Garcia said they will miss seeing all their friends every day but are looking forward to the next step. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School seniors celebrated their impending graduation ceremony and the step toward the next chapter of their lives. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
Smiles were bright as seniors walked onto the football field at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School for the graduation ceremony. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
Katherine Brocke, who was this year’s Youth Recreation Queen, was excited about graduating. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
A graduate points to his family who were shouting as he walked onto the field. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
Students excitedly awaited being handed their diplomas. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
To begin the graduation ceremonies at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, senior Legna Garcia sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and received cheers as she finished. Photo by Raiza Giorgi
