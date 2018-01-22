Storm water tip of the month

From Buellton city staff

Remember, only rain down the storm drain.

Report non-emergency spills, discharges or illegal sewer connections to the Buellton Public Works Department or the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water.

To conserve water, review all monthly bills to determine your annual water use and savings. If you’re a business owner, share your water savings with your staff, celebrate, and then create next year’s water savings goal.

Your bill may indicate the number of gallons used in terms of hundreds of cubic feet (HCF). One hundred cubic foot is 748 gallons of water.

