Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Youth and Govnerment Program to host “Breakfast with Santa”

Staff Report

The Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA Youth and Government program is hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser at CHOMP on December 16.

Get your chance to meet with Santa while also supporting the Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA; visit CHOMP on Saturday, December 16, from 8:00 – 10:30 am. The proceeds from the event go to support of the YMCA Youth and Government program.

Tickets are $10.00 and they are sold in advance at the YMCA. They will also be available at the door. Tickets include admission to a pancake breakfast, visit with Santa, and silent auction.

CHOMP is located at 1693 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Youth and Government program is a national program of the YMCA that involves thousands of teens nationwide in state-organized, model-government programs. Students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in experiential civic engagement and to, quite literally, practice democracy. Teens from across every state meet in their local Youth and Government groups throughout the year to discuss and debate issues that affect citizens of their state and to propose legislation. The program culminates with teens serving as delegates at the California state conference, debating bills on the floor of the legislature.

The Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA is located at 900 N Refugio Rd in Santa Ynez. For more information about the event please contact Scott Arellano, Sports and Youth Development Director, at 805.686.2037 ext 224 or Scott.Arellano@ciymca.org.