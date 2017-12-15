Summit designed for ag entrepreneurs, investors

Staff Report

For the second year, the American Farm Bureau is offering a one-day conference to help entrepreneurs tap into billions of dollars that venture capital managers are looking to put into agriculture and food businesses.

The 2018 Farm Bureau Agriculture Investment Summit, part of the organization’s annual convention, is slated for Jan. 6 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Geared toward entrepreneurs, investors and Farm Bureau staff who want to support entrepreneurs in their states, the conference will address “pitching” ideas to investors and working with them in the early stages of business development, attracting later-stage private equity investors, and dealing with legal issues.

“As a start-up, there is a cost to going out and meeting people and raising capital. One of the best things about this conference is the American Farm Bureau is bringing together some of the top ag tech investors in the country. Having access to those resources in one place, at one event, is an outstanding opportunity,” said Casey Niemann, founder of AgriSync, an app that allows advisors to reach their farmer-customers on any connected device.

The costs to attend are $195 for Farm Bureau members and $225 for others.

To register, visit www.strongruralamerica.com. For more information, email Lisa Benson at lisab@fb.org.