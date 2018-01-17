SY Transit adds express line, upgrades other services

Staff Report

Santa Ynez Valley Transit riders will have more frequent service between Buellton, Solvang, and Santa Ynez along Highway 246 with the introduction of SYVT’s Express route beginning Jan. 22.

The new route will operate every 30 minutes throughout most of the day, with service provided in both directions along Highway 246.

Service to Los Olivos will be provided three times daily, with service coordinated to serve bell times at Santa Ynez Valley High School in the morning and afternoon. The Los Olivos Loop will also feature a new stop at Sunny Fields Park.

“We are excited to be able to introduce increased service frequency along Highway 246,” said Matt Dobberteen, Santa Barbara County’s Alternative Transportation Manager. “We believe it will improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion throughout much of the Santa Ynez Valley.”

In addition, SYVT Dial-A-Ride customers can now make same-day reservations on a space-available basis, rather than having to call 24 hours in advance. Reservations can now be made seven days a week.

In 2017, Solvang updated the Short Range Transit Plan for Santa Ynez Valley Transit to ensure the transit service being provided by SYVT would meet the valley’s current needs as well as the needs for the next five years. Updating the plan included customer and community surveys as well as public and stakeholder workshops, to gather information about mobility needs.

For more information about SYVT, or to view or download new fixed-route schedules and route maps, visit www.syvt.com or call 805-688-5452.