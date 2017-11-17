SYV Botanic Garden seeking volunteers

Staff Report

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is seeking more volunteers to weed, plant and mulch the garden in River View Park in Buellton.

The garden hosts a variety of events throughout the year, such as its recent autumn succulent garden workshop as well as Santa Ynez Valley Earth Day and the ever-popular wreath-making class.

The mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation is to provide a unique, accessible and interactive environment, highlighting plants native to the Santa Ynez River watershed. The garden encourages community collaboration, fosters new approaches to environmental education, and cultivates an appreciation of the natural world.

As a source of inspiration and information, the garden is also a venue for arts and crafts, and a peaceful refuge for visitors of all ages.

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton, is open from sunrise to sundown 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.syvbotanicgarden.org or email contact@syvbotanicgarden.org.