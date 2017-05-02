SYV Charter auction and dinner

The Santa Ynez Valley Education Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will hold their 17th annual Auction and Dinner titled “Black Tie and Blue Jeans” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum in Santa Ynez.

Come be a part of this fun filled event and help support children in the community. The evening will include raffle opportunities, a well-curated silent auction, an enticing live auction, catered dinner, music and dancing.

Tickets are $75 per person and $560 for a table of eight. Purchase tickets online now at www.syvef.org or directly at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, 3525 Pine Street in Santa Ynez.

This is a benefit event for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a non-profit corporation that provides a publicly funded Kindergarten through 8th grade school. Proceeds from the event help to support music, art, technology and science programs.

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School first opened its doors September 4, 2000 as an independent charter school founded by more than 70 parents, educators, and community members. Today, SYVCS serves 200 students K-8. Through close curricular articulation, the school works collaboratively to create a supportive, innovative, and academically challenging environment that nurtures its students and prepares them for high school and beyond.

For more information, visit www.syvcs.org or call 805-686-7360