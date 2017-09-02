SYV Cottage Hospital offering adult CPR course Sept. 14

Staff Report

The community is invited to attend a CPR class for adults at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The class will be led by Registered Nurse Tina Collins in the administration building behind the hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang. Collins has worked in patient education with Cottage Health for more than 30 years.

“Come and learn how to be a heart saver. What you learn in three hours could rescue someone’s life,” Collins said.

Based on American Heart Association guidelines for the lay public, the “HeartSaver” class covers CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and includes instruction in removing foreign body airway obstructions and the use of an automated external defibrillator on anyone over the age of 8.

The class is appropriate for non-professional caregivers and any lay person. Successful participants will receive a course completion card.

The class fee is $25 per person, and pre-registration is required by Sept. 12. Participants must be at least 10 years old. Register by calling Frances McKinney at (805) 569-7325 or going to www.cottagehealth.org/classes-events and searching for the Sept. 14 CPR class.