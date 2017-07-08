SYV phone book named best in country

Staff Report

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Phone Book was awarded first place in the Association of Directory Publishers’ annual Gold Book Awards, held during the ADP’s 2017 trade show and convention in Ft. Worth.

The award recognizes excellence in print directories, judged on criteria including the amount of advertising content and information available to consumers, plus overall excellence in design, layout, print quality, and ease of use.

The local phone book was recognized in the segment of directories with total circulation of 25,001 to 50,000, and it is the third time in the past four years the book has won the top honor.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Phone Book, celebrating its 10th anniversary, contains business and residential white pages, a community services section, and a visitor’s guide featuring dining, attractions, performing arts, golf, and wineries. The book has grown to be the most-used phone book in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The publisher of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Phone Book, McGill Directional Media, was also awarded a Gold Book Award for its Santa Barbara Community Phone Book, and its online complement, www.SantaBarbaraYP.com, won the Gold Book Award for Best Online Directory.