SYV Star Camp Guide

SYV Star Staff

Just because school stops for the summer doesn’t mean that children have to stop learning.

Summer camps create spaces for children to explore the outdoors, enrich their knowledge in a plethora of subjects, and increase their understanding of how the world works — while providing projects that are fun.

Locally, many camps are available for kids of all ages and learning styles, ranging from horseback riding, learning about the environment, sports camps, agriculture camps, art and music camps, and everything in between.

We hope you will use our summer camp guide to see all the options available.

Arts Outreach Summertime Arts

The Arts Outreach Summertime Arts classes are a diverse way to dive into the fun of learning new art techniques. Explore painting, drama, woodworking, songwriting, printmaking, guitar playing, mask-making, music or drawing. Morning, afternoon, and all-day sessions are available. Grades K-8. Weekly June 12-July 21. $80-$100/session. Los Olivos Elementary School. Contact: 688-9533 or www.artsoutreach.com.

Buellton Rec Center Day Camps

Campers will have fun, make friends, and enjoy a field trip each week. One-, three- and five-day options available. Bring a nutritious sack lunch daily and a positive attitude. Ages 6-12. M-F, June 12 – Aug. 11, 7:30 am – 6 pm. $60-$180. Buellton Rec Center, 301 Second St., Buellton. Contact: 688-1086 or www.buelltonrec.com/camps.

Buellton Rec Center Surf Camp

Campers will have fun learning to surf. Longboards provided and wetsuits are highly recommended. One-, two- and four-day options available for three weeks in July. Ages 12-16. 8 am-4 pm. $65-$200. Pick-up locations at Buellton Rec Center and Solvang Vets Hall. Contact: 688-1086 or www.buelltonrec.com/camps.

Buellton Rec Center Teen Camp

Teens can enjoy a day camp with others their age. Have fun, make friends, and enjoy two field trips a week. Ages 11-15. M-F, various weeks between June 12 and Aug. 11, 8 am – 4 pm. $65-$200. Buellton Rec Center, 301 Second St., Buellton. Contact: 688-1086 or www.buelltonrec.com/camps.

Challenger Soccer Camp

Join the UK’s best soccer players to learn or improve moves, dribbling, passing/receiving, shooting and defending. Ages 3-16. June 12-16 and/or Aug. 7-11, Mon-Fri, 9 am -10 am for ages 3-5 and 9 am – noon for ages 6-16. $105-$166. Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang. Contact: https://challenger.configio.com.

Dunn School Summer Programs

Dunn School offers camps and programs throughout the summer for students of many ages and interests. Offerings include their Summer Academy, aquatics programs, baseball camp, and wilderness first aid training. Various ages, dates, times, and prices. Dunn School, 2555 West Highway 154, Los Olivos. Contact: www.dunnschool.org/summer-welcome.php.

Hoof N Boots Horse Camp

Join the certified instructors from the SYV Therapeutic Riding Program for a riding camp that welcomes all valley kids. Camp includes horseback riding instruction (both English and Western), horsemanship, mounted games, vaulting, crafts and snacks. Helmets are provided. Ages 6-12. June 26, 28, 30 or July 31, Aug. 2, 4, 9 am -noon. $225. SYV Equestrian Center, 195 Refugio Road. Contact: 688-7529 or www.cityofsolvang.com/179/Parks-Recreation.

Kindermusik Music and Art Camp

Learn about music and art from around the world. Every day, discover a new musical tradition and art style from a different country. The week will end with an open house for all campers’ family members and friends. Ages 5-9. July 10-14, 9 am-1 pm. $130. 1669 Fir Ave., Solvang. Contact: Malia Mauer, 637-3150 or musicwithmalia@gmail.com.

Little Big Riding School Camps

Weekly riding camps are being offered throughout July with a different theme every week. Mon.-Fri., July 3-28, 9 am-noon. $350/week. The Little Big Riding School, 2035 Edison St., Santa Ynez. Contact: thelittlebigridingschool@yahoo.com or 886-2215.

Los Olivos Dance Gallery Camps

Students can dance the summer away at Dance Camp. They will have fun, make friends, and build confidence during these dance camps for both boys and girls. Ages 3.5 and up. M-F, various weeks June 12 – July 28. Various times. $150-$325. Los Olivos Dance Gallery, 2948 Nojoqui Ave., No. 6, Los Olivos. Contact: lodg@verizon.net or www.losolivosdancegallery.com.

Mie’s Beads Camps

Students will learn a variety of beading, leather wrap bracelet, macramé, and crochet jewelry techniques. All materials are included in the tuition price. Ages 10+. June 12-June 16 (Jewelry making, composition, and color combinations) or July 10-14 (macramé and crochet jewelry/keychains), 10 am-3 pm. $185 or $48/day. Mie’s Beads, 1539A Mission Drive, Solvang. Contact: mie@miesbeads.com or 686-8804.

My Little Pony Camp

Children will learn to groom, lead, bathe, and safely move around miniature horses. Possibly, at the end of the week, they will have the opportunity to ride depending on size of group and the way the week has gone. $50 deposit due by June 1. Ages 3-6. June 26-30, July 10-14, and/or Aug. 7-11, 11 am-12:30 pm. $125. Contact: I Ride 4 U Facebook Page or CuttncowsNTurnNBarrels@verizon.net.

Nature Adventures

This program is designed to provide children with opportunities to experiment, experience, and observe the natural world around them, while engaging in the scientific process. Ages 4-14. Mon.-Fri., June 12-Aug. 18, 9 am-3 pm. $250-$265/week. Extended care available. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, and Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf. Contact: 682-4711 or sbnature.org/natureadventures

Ninjaneering with LEGO

This camp will develop and enhance students’ problem-solving and critical-thinking skills while exposing them to engineering, architecture, and physics through LEGO building. June 12-16, 9 am-noon. $125. Ballard Elementary School. Contact: www.play-well.org.

Refugio Junior Lifeguards

Young participants learn how to be safe in the ocean, what to do in an emergency, how to respect and care for the environment, and the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. Ages 7-17. Mon.-Fri., June 26-July 21. 10 am-3 pm. $299. Refugio State Beach, Goleta. Contact: 331-8018 or refugioJG.com

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Participants can experience a wide variety of artistic styles through SBMA’s summer camps. Each week is themed to an exhibition on view or aspects of the permanent collection. Weekly, June 12-Aug. 18. $250-$300/weekly session. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Contact: www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies, 884.6441 or rkrieps@sbma.net

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation

The city of Santa Barbara is offering more than 40 full- and half-day summer camps for a variety of interests, such as cooking, theater, sports, dance, Legos and art. Various prices, dates, times, and locations. Contact: 564-5418 or sbparksandrec.org/all-summer-camps/

Santa Barbara Zoo Camps

Both traditional and speciality camps are available. Traditional camp includes hands-on science activities, games, crafts, snacks and lunch time, up-close animal encounters and a guided zoo tour.

Speciality camps cater to specific interests such as junior veterinarian, backyard biologist, and pet-ready camps. Ages 3-12. Various dates, times and prices. Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive. Contact: 962-5339 or www.sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp.

Safety Town

Children entering or leaving kindergarten will learn to evaluate “safe” and “unsafe” while learning overall safety practices. June 26-30, 9 am-noon. $25. Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang. Contact: Lis Wilson, 688-6312, lis@syvpc.org or www.syvpc.org.

Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church

Sewing and woodworking camps will be offered again this summer at SYV Presbyterian Church. Grades 2-5. Various dates. 9 am – noon. $25. Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang. Contact: Lis Wilson, 688-6312, lis@syvpc.org or www.syvpc.org

Solvang Parks and Recreation

Solvang Parks and Recreation will once again host a variety of specialty summer sessions, including Super Hero Camp, Princess Camp, American Girl Doll Camp, Junior Chef cooking camp, Cookie Camp, Kung Fu Camp and Woodworking Camp. Classes in kung fu, pre-soccer, pre-basketball, shoe tying and hair braiding will also be held. Various ages, dates, times, locations, and prices. Contact: 688-7529 or www.cityofsolvang.com/179/Parks-Recreation.

Summer Quilt Camp

Students will make a large throw-size quilt from start to finish. Learn how to use a sewing machine, piece the top and quilt on a long arm. Lunch included. Supplies are not included in the camp cost. Beginner to advanced. June 5-9 and July 31-Aug. 4, 11 am-3 pm. $150. The Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 E. Hwy 246, Unit A, Buellton. Contact: 693-0174.

Youth Community Theater

The Arts Outreach Summer Youth Community Theater program is an opportunity for students to dive into live theater in an intensive four-week program. Students will take lead roles, teach younger students, create friendships, learn new talents, and foster pride through acting, singing and dancing. Grades 5-12 will produce “Annie Get Your Gun” (auditions April 23) and grades 3-6 will produce “The Lion King, Jr.” (auditions April 26). Various dates, times, and locations. Contact: Arts Outreach, 688-9533 or www.artsoutreach.com

SYV Pirates Youth Rugby

Rugby instruction provided by Coach Kevin Battle of USA Rugby and members of the Santa Barbara Rugby Academy. The three-day course will feature strong emphasis on individual skills such as passing, rucking, tackling, attack, defense, tactical awareness, kicking and much more. Ages 8-18. June 26-29, 9 am-3 pm. $125. Jonata Middle School, 301 Second St., Buellton. Contact: freedy97@yahoo.com, kevin.battle@me.com or https://form.jotformpro.com/70937993484979

Trout Tennis Camp

Students will have fun learning and growing in their tennis skills. Head Instructor: Dennis Trout. Assistant Instructor: Andrew Trout. Ages 5-17. June 19-22 and/or July 10-13, 8 am-10 am. $220/week. Contact: 688-6820.

UCSB Youth Programs

UCSB Recreation Department offers a variety of camps such as day camp, Junior Lifeguards, and Surf & Kayak Camp. Various ages, dates, and times. UCSB. Contact: 893-3913, camps@recreation.ucsb.edu or recreation.ucsb.edu

Wild West Camp

Design your own brand, braid a lariat, learn to weave a basket, sing cowboy songs, cook lunch over a Dutch oven just like out on the range, ride in a real stagecoach and much, much more. Lots of outdoor fresh air and fun. Ages 7-11. June 26-30, July 10-14, and July 17-21, 9 am-1 pm. $165-$200/week. Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Contact: 688-7889 or www.santaynezmuseum.org

YMCA Counselor In Training

The CIT program is to give young emerging leaders opportunities to lead and mentor campers. CITs will get valuable leadership training from camp staff prior to camp starting. Community service hours will be granted upon completion. Application and interview process is required. Ages 12-17. Various times and dates throughout the summer. $25-$35/week. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. Contact: 686-2037 or ciymca.org/stuartgildred

YMCA Day Camp

Campers will enjoy days full of fun and activities geared to their age group. Weekly field trips including some overnight opportunities for older campers during certain weeks. Three- or five-day options. Ages 3-14. Various times and dates throughout the summer. $136-$193/week. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. Contact: 686-2037 or ciymca.org/stuartgildred

YMCA Sleep-away Camp

A variety of summer sleep-away camps are available through Stuart C. Gildred YMCA. Grades 3-12. Various dates, locations and prices. Contact Info: 686-2037 or ciymca.org/html/sleepawaycamp.html

YMCA Speciality Camps

Surfing, basketball, and tennis camps are available at different times throughout the summer. Extended care available. Ages 7-12. Various locations. 9 am – 1 pm. $118-$143/week. Contact: 686-2037 or ciymca.org/stuartgildred