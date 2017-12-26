Use non-traditional items to become family anthropologist

By Sheila Benedict

If you want to find out more about your ancestors aside from names, dates and places, consider checking out old receipts, memberships, and other documents that can give insight into who those people were, what they liked and disliked, and how they lived.

Think about the following non-traditional items to become the family anthropologist, if you will. Handle items carefully, make copies of old newspapers on acid-free paper, and store everything in conservation or preservation containers. Consider collecting these items, related to yourself or your ancestors:

Bank statements and/or a blank, voided check

Old love letters, and letters of any kind

Receipts from markets, department or discount stores (dated)

Vehicle registrations

Expired passport or travel photos and maps

All types of legal papers: court, land, tax, etc.

Catalog pages to show what was “in” during your lifetime

Animals’ registration certificates or vet bills

Raffle and lottery tickets

Warranty booklets

Newspaper headlines and articles (be sure to cite name of publication, date and page number)

Coin or stamp collection information (such as a sheet from an appraisal book)

Diplomas, degrees, certificates, etc.

Union membership book, club membership cards and/or a list of offices held

Maps and historical data from all places in which you lived

Calendars and/or old date books (just a few pages are enough)

Invitations to special events

Videotape of family, audio or CD of family history

Political memorabilia from all parties

Baby books, birth announcements, lock of baby hair, etc.

List of friends and family/business partners

TV Guide/page from newspaper

List of books you read that you liked, and a list of those you didn’t like

Likes and dislikes in music/art/movies/clothing

Holiday cards with handwritten notes

Funeral handouts

Internet and email information

Something personal to only you

Enjoy the journey.

Sheila Benedict is a professional forensic and family genealogist. She is the author of “Research in California,” which she wrote in 2015 for the National Genealogical Societies Research in the States series.