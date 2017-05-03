VAFB second missile launch successful

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched during an operational test

at 12:02 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 3.

Col. Chris Moss, 30th Space Wing commander, was the launch decision authority.

“It’s always a privilege to partner with the tremendous professionals of Air Force Global Strike Command to conduct test launches like this one,” said Moss.

“The dedication and expertise of the combined 341st Missile Wing, 576th Flight Test Squadron and 30th Space Wing team is simply amazing. Their efforts over the past 10 months to make this mission possible shows why they are some of the most skilled operators in the Air Force,” Moss added.

