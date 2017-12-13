Valley chorale to present ‘Festival of Carols’ Dec. 16-17

Staff Report

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Youth Ensemble and Orchestra will present their holiday concert series, “Festival of Carols,” on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

Under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, the Saturday concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday concert at 3 p.m.

Eglin selected the music for this program around R. Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia of Carols,” which is composed on traditional English carols that the audience will easily recognize. The program also has an eclectic mix of works by Vince Guaraldi, Mel Torme, Robert Shaw, John Rutter, and traditional Spanish, French and Danish carols.

“This is a holiday celebration in the valley and one not to be missed,” Eglin said. “Our program offers something for everyone and celebrates the holiday with a carol sing-a-long, radio classics like “Silver Bells,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “The Christmas Song,” and rounds and rhymes from our cultural past.”

Tickets purchased in advance are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (65 and over) and youth (18 and under). They may be purchased at The Book Loft, El Rancho Marketplace, from chorale members, online at www.syvchorale.org or by calling 805-350-4241. Tickets at the door will be $25 and $20.

Chorale members, who range from novice singers to professionals and from 8 to more than 80 years old, come from throughout the county. The chorale is a nonprofit organization, coming into its 40th year of presenting choral music in the valley.