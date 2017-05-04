Valley has plenty of Mother’s Day options

Staff report

If you need a place for hosting and thanking your mom on Mother’s Day (on Sunday, May 14 this year), the Santa Ynez Valley has plenty of options. You can find others, but here are a few ideas.

– Mother’s Day Breakfast at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School – This popular event features eggs, a breakfast meat and pancakes from 8 a.m. to noon on May 14. The proceeds support Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, which has provided recreational facilities and opportunities for local youth since 1955.

– Mother’s Day Brown Bag Sewing Retreat – The Creation Station in Buellton is hosting a Mother’s Day Quilting Retreat May 12-14. Work on whatever project you like in this open sewing session. Cost is $100 per person; call 693-0174 to RSVP.

– Mother’s Day Weekend Paint in the Vineyard – Gyspy Studios Art will be at Brander Vineyard on Saturday, May 13, to so you can indulge your creative spirit while sipping delicious wine. Cost is $65 per person. Call 688-2455 or log onto www.gypsystudiosart.com.

– Mother Hubbard’s Breakfast – Mother Hubbard’s at 373 Avenue of Flags in Buellton is offering a special Mother’s Day breakfast with free mimosas for moms. They use all fresh, local, organic ingredients. Call 688-3912 for more information.

– Root 246 Brunch – Root 246 in Solvang will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with a carving station, omelet bar, fresh pastries and more. Prices are $39 for adults and $19 for children under 12. Call 686-8681 to book a reservation.

– Santa Ynez Valley Marriott – The whole family will enjoy a hot buffet, chilled buffet, and desserts, while mom will also relish the champagne and Starbucks coffee. The first seating begins at 10 a.m. and the last one at 2 p.m. Call 688-1000 to make reservations.

– Succulent Cafe – A Mother’s Day menu of bourbon vanilla French toast, succulent biscuit benedict, short rib hash, Cobb salad, grilled vegetable sandwich, pastrami sandwich and dessert of lemon bars. Costs are $32 for adults and $15 for kids. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1555 Mission Drive in Solvang. Reservations are highly recommended; call 691-9444, ext. 104, or book online at www.succulentcafe.com.

n Alisal Guest Ranch – Offering a delicious brunch buffet complete with omelet station and enjoy views of the golf course and Santa Ynez Mountains. The cost is $65; two seatings, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call Steve Cowdrey at 686-7644 to reserve a seat.