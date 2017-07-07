Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor

A vegetation fire burning near the Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria on Thursday afternoon charred an estimated 150 acres and prompted the closure of Highway 166, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the incident off Highway 166, east of Highway 101, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Dubbed the Alamo Fire, the flames were spreading at a moderate rate but not threatening any structures, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire grew to 150 acres as of 6:20 p.m. and air support included a VLAT (very large air tanker).

Once the fire jumped to the south side of Highway 166 around 4:30 p.m., ​Caltranscrews closed the roadway completely between U.S. Highway 101 (Santa Maria) and Tepusquet Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 166 links the Central Coast and the Cuyama Valley.

Cal Fire crews battled another fire in northern San Luis Obispo County Thursday afternoon, where structures were threatened for a short time before that blaze’s forward progress was stopped at 6 acres, officials said.

