‘Vino de Sueños’ to benefit vineyard, farm workers

Staff Report

The public is invited to celebrate the hard work of local farm and vineyard workers at People Helping People’s 10th annual Vino de Sueños wine release event.

Vino de Sueños (VDS) will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. Music will be by Complicated Animals and food will be catered by Industrial Eats, The Landsby, S.Y. Kitchen, Santa Ynez Cafe, Decadence Fine Cakes and Confections, and The Olive Oil Source.

Vino de Sueños (Spanish for “wine of dreams”) is a wine label conceived in 2008 by a small group of premium Santa Barbara County vintners in conjunction with the local nonprofit PHP to honor the contributions of farm, ranch and vineyard workers.

Money generated by the label helps to fund PHP’s numerous services to families and individuals of limited means, including food, nutrition education, physical and mental health wellness care, youth mentoring, and alcohol and drug abuse prevention services “under one roof.”

All 2017 VDS wine has been donated by longstanding Santa Barbara County wineries: Alma Rosa, Brander, Buttonwood, Foley Estates Vineyard, Dierberg/Star Lane, Foxen Winery, Ken Brown, Kita Wines, Longoria, Quail Crossing, Riverbench, Stolpman, and Vogelzang.

White and red wines for every taste and pocketbook will be available. Wines are expected to sell from $12 to $40 depending upon the varietal and vintage, and they are specially discounted for this fundraising event.

Each VDS label features a reproduction of an original art piece from one of 10 different local artists. What has resulted from the marriage of the winemakers’ and artists’ talents is ”a series of wonderful wines with extraordinary labels that just jump off the bottle. These labels and the original works they represent are truly collectors’ items,” said VDS Chairwoman Becky Barieau.

Contributing artists are Susan Belloni, Peggy Brierton, Chris Chapman, Jim Farnum, Kevin Gleason, Rebecca Gomez, Patricia Hedrick, John Iwerks, Renee Kelleher, Teresa McNeil MacLean, Sharon Tate and Seyburn Zorthian.

In addition to tastings and sales of exclusive VDS wines, the event will include an auction of all original art pieces used on the 2017 VDS labels, a silent auction of upscale lifestyle items, live music, and appetizer stations.

For tickets and more information, visit www.vinodesuenos.com.