Watch SYHS Girls Softball Final CIF game online today

For the first time in school history the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Girls’ Softball has advanced to the final CIF championship game. They will be playing Village Christian High School, for Division 7.

“The last two seasons the girls never won a game and were 0-22. This has been quite a turn around and very exciting to watch. The players, staff and coaches are doing great job and hopefully today we will be taking home a win,” said Athletic Director Ken Fredrickson, as they were headed down to the game.

The game is going to be at 3:30 p.m. today, held at Bill Barber Memorial Park in Irvine. For those that cannot attend but would like see it can watch the online broadcast at http://www.foxsports.com/ west/prepzone-stream.