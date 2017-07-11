Whittier fire 25 percent contained as of Monday evening

The Whittier Fire is now at 25 percent containment as of 8 p.m. Monday evening according to Cpt. Dave Zaniboni of Santa Barbara County Fire. The acreage hasn’t changed as of now holding at 10,823, he added.

“Crews able to take advantage of mild weather winds light temp lower and relative humidity higher. Mostly on north west side of fire crew were able to gain more containment lines as well,” Zaniboni added.

The fire on ridge is maintaining backing slowing in some places not a threat as there is no wind on it and fire crews are not expecting much activity tonight, Zaniboni said.

Towards the east end of the fire crews went direct with dozer lines and crews as they are hoping to keep from spreading further in that direction.

The brush fire that broke out near Camp Whittier and Lake Cachuma Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. was originally thought to have been ignited by a vehicle fire, but those reports are unconfirmed, according to fire officials.

All campers and staff at Camp Whittier, Circle V Ranch Camp and Rancho Alegre were safely evacuated, even after more than 80 children and staff from Circle V were trapped for a several hours. A Chumash Casino bus came and took the children to safety at Old Mission Santa Ines after rescuers and fire crews could get to them. More than 20 structures have burned including the home of Pam Nelson and Robert “Cookie” Fortune that we featured yesterday. There are also reports of only the dining hall and one cabin at Rancho Alegre still standing. Two additional vehicles were destroyed including a police vehicle, according to eye witnesses. To see footage of the fire log onto our social media site such as Facebook to see live streaming video.

The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria in Tepesquet Canyon has been reported at 20 percent containment and at 28,926 acres as of Monday night, fire officials released.