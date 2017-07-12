Whittier Fire activity expected today within containment lines

Firefighters battling the Whittier Fire are expecting fire activity today as full sun and higher temperatures are forecasted for Wednesday, according to Cpt. Dave Zaniboni with Santa Barbara County Fire.

“Those who are watching the smoke from residential areas might see more smoke plumes, but know they are well within the containment lines,” he added.

Yesterday a flare up and large smoke column had people calling the fire department in concern, however it was being monitored by fire crews.

Movement along the western edge on the north slope also prompted Santa Ynez Valley residents asking if Alisal Ranch was being evacuated however that was not happening, according to Mike Eliason, Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“Last night crews were able to go in directly and water dropping helicopters helped to gain containment,” Zaniboni said.

The Whittier Fire which broke out Saturday July 8, near Camp Whittier and Lake Cachuma has burned 11,920 acres and is 48 percent contained with 765 personnel on scene, Zaniboni updated.

Highway 154 is still closed at this time.