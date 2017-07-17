Whittier Fire crews gaining ground and some evacuation orders lifted

The Whittier Fire is now at 49 percent containment and holding around 18,311 acres as of Monday, July 17, according to fire officials. With the recent gains there have also been some evacuation orders that have been either lifted or reduced.

Paradise Road is now open as is Highway 154, however la enforcement is patrolling heavily on these roads to ensure the safety of the fire crews and those looking at the fire area don’t impede traffic. West Camino Ciels is open to the Winchester Gun Club including Kinevan Road as well.

Evacuation warnings remain for Cachuma Village and West Camino Cielo from the Gun Club to Refugio Road; Calle Real north to West Camino Cielo from Winchester Canyon Road on the east to El Capitan Ranch Road on the west. Fire restrictions have been implemented and a Forest Closure Order is in effect in the area of the fire as well, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

“Fire will continue to grow on the west and south side. Smoke will be visible from surrounding communities,” officials wrote on their incident reports.

There are 2,271 personnel working on this fire including 53 fire crews, 144 fire engines, 35 water tenders, four masticators working on clearing brush, four fixed wing aircrafts, 16 helicopters and 18 bulldozers.

The coastal section of the fire will see increasing onshore winds allowing some cooling on Monday and Tuesday. Dry and warm air will remain over the region today with temperatures and humidity trends showing little change over the mountains. Coastal areas of the fire will see increasing onshore winds, allowing for some cooling on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures near Santa Ynez peak are expected to reach 79 degrees.