Whittier Fire grows to more than 18,000 acres by Sunday morning

Almost 2,000 fire personnel are helping to contain the Whittier Fire that has now consumed 18,015 acres and decreased to 36 percent containment as of Sunday, July 16. Fire officials released now 17 residences and 36 outbuildings have been lost to the fire that started more than a week ago on Saturday, July 8 near Camp Whittier.

“Damage assessment teams have updated the number of structures damaged or destroyed. These structures were damaged or destroyed during the early hours of the fire,” officials wrote in their incident report.

Temperatures are expected to be near 101 degrees at Santa Ynez Peak Sunday, and weather trends showing little change over the mountains, officials predicted. The only relatively good news is that the coastal section of the fire will see increasing onshore winds which will help cooling Monday and Tuesday.

The Whittier Fire continues to move down the slope slowly of the eastern, western and southern edges of the fire. The expect increased fire activity today with the warm temperatures, lower humidity and winds increasing as the day develops.

There are 39 fire crews, 145 engines, 30 water tenders, 18 bulldozers, 16 helicopters with four fixed wing aircrafts attacking the fire.

Mandatory evacuations remain from Armour Ranch Road along 154 to Paradise Road on the east side;l West Camino Cielo to Winchester Gun Club; Kinevan Road. All of Winchester Canyon expect Wagon Wheel; Langlo Ranch Road and Winchester Commons to El Capitan Ranch Road on the west. Calle Real north to West Camino Ciels from Winchester Canyon on the east to El Capitan Ranch Road on the west.