Wildling to host local poet Thursday, Nov. 9

Staff Report

Poetry and art have found their match at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature. Enjoy a special evening with renowned local poet, Dan Gerber, who will share selections from his newest poetry collection, Particles: New & Selected Poems. Books will be available for purchase that evening with the opportunity to have them signed by the author.

“It’s always a privilege to have Dan share his work with us and our community,” says Stacey Otte-Demangate, the Wildling’s executive director. “He is a multiple award-winning poet, and it’s amazing to have someone of his talent here. Poetry is a vital art form that pairs so well with our mission and we’re pleased to be able to offer even more poetry opportunities in 2018,”

Dan Gerber is the author of eight collections of poetry, three novels, a book of short stories, and two books of nonfiction. A former professional race-car driver, he has traveled extensively as a journalist, particularly in Africa. Gerber’s most recent book, Sailing through Cassiopeia, published by Copper Canyon Press in 2012, won the 2013 Book of the year Award in Poetry from The Society of Midland Authors. His Trying To Catch The Horses, published by Michigan State University Press, received Foreword Magazine’s 1999 Gold Medal Book of the Year Award in poetry, and A Primer on Parallel Lives, published by Copper Canyon Press in 2007, won a 2008 Michigan Notable Book Award. His work has appeared in The Nation, The New Yorker, Poetry, The Georgia Review, Narrative, and in numerous anthologies. He has published six earlier collections of poems, including A Last Bridge Home: New and Selected Poems (Clark City Press), three novels, most recently, A Voice from the River; Grass Fires, a collection of short stories, and a book on the Indianapolis 500. His work has been selected for Best American Poetry, and been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes. He received The Michigan Author Award in 1992 and The Mark Twain Award in 2001 a volume of his selected essays, A SECOND LIFE, published in 2001, was a finalist for Best Nonfiction Book of the Year Published by an Independent or University Press. He and his wife, Debbie, live in the Santa Ynez, Valley on California’s Central Coast.

Tickets are $5 for non-members and free to Wildling Museum members. For tickets and information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805.688.1082.