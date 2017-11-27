Wildling marketplace features shopping, browsing, performing

Staff Report

Celebrating the holiday season, the Wildling Museum is hosting its seventh annual Holiday Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Admission is free, with a special members-only preview at 10 a.m.

More than a dozen local artists and craftspeople will display unique gifts in booths that will be placed throughout the museum, so those attending can also enjoy the museum’s exhibitions while carolers add to the festive atmosphere. Free cider and cookies and a photo opportunity with the entertainers will round out the special afternoon.

Vendors include Kathy Badrak, specializing in decorative gourds; A9 Designs Jewelry; local woodworker Gabriel Bustamante; block print artist Angelina LaPointe; mixed-media artist Irina Malkmus; Diana Paul Jewelry; local woodworker Justin Pearson; and Heather Federlein Jewelry.

For more information and an updated vendor list, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/holidaymarketplace/.

The entertainers are from Dandelion Wishes, which is a children’s entertainment company specializing in character appearances. For more information, visit https://www.dandelionwishesparties.com/.