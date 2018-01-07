Winter storm evacuation order and warning beginning Monday, Jan. 8 for parts of Santa Barbara County

Staff Report

Evacuations have been issued for areas below the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey Fire Burn Areas beginning at 12 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 due to an approaching winter storm. A planned community meeting for 5 p.m. tomorrow is canceled.

This strong storm is expected to produce heavy rain, high winds and extremely dangerous flash flooding, mud and debris flows. Flash floods, mud and debris flows can happen with little or no warning. It is important that you understand the seriousness of the situation and follow the direction of authorities.

A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria including all areas NORTH of Hwy 192, EAST of Cold Springs Road, and WEST of Hwy 150/the County line. Also included in this Order are the areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and the Whittier burn areas near Goleta. People in these areas should take action to leave no later than 12 p.m. Monday.

An evacuation center will be set up and announced on Monday, Jan. 8.

For assistance evacuating large animals, contact Earl Warren Showgrounds. For assistance evacuating small animals, call the County Animal Services hotline at

(805) 681-4332.

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for all areas SOUTH of Hwy 192 to the ocean and EAST of Hot Springs Road/Olive Mill Road to Hwy 150/the County line. People in these areas should stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to leave immediately at your own discretion if the situation worsens.

Do not delay in taking action to protect you, your family, your animals and your property. If you fail to take action and decide to stay in these areas, you could be stranded with no way for rescuers to reach you if you need help.

To determine if your property is in the impact area, please go to www.countyofsb.org and refer to the interactive map. You can also open by clicking on the image below. If you do not have access to the Internet, or need assistance evacuating, call 211 or (800) 400-1572. If you are not yet registered for alerts from Aware and Prepare, you should do so NOW – do not wait. To register, go to www.awareandprepare.org.