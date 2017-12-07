Woodchopper fires burning near Los Alamos

There are two vegetation fires burning around Los Alamos with one fire along Highway 101 at Zaca Station and a separate small fire in the 6800 block of Cat Canyon Road, according to Mike Eliason, public information officer of Santa Barbara County Fire.

The brush fire along Highway 101 caused freeway closures in the area, and they are trying to get one lane open in the north and south bound directions, according to Caltrans.

*Update the southbound lanes are open and the #1 northbound lane is open*

The fire near Zaca Station was holding at about 5 acres, and the one along Cat Canyon is estimated at 4 acres, as air tankers drop retardant around the fire, Eliason said.

There were live wires down around Zaca Station which was making difficult for fire crews on scene. SB County along with Los Padres Forest Service and a Calfire crew on their way to the Thomas Fire were on the ground, while two fixed wing aircrafts were doing the air attack.