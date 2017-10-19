Youth Aviation Club learns aircraft maintenance

Staff Report

Santa Ynez Valley youth who participate in the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491 Youth Aviation Club will have the opportunity to learn about required annual inspections performed on general aviation aircrafts at their monthly meeting on Saturday, October 21 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, a commercial pilot and former flight instructor with 40 years aviation experience, who is owner of and a certified repairman on his experimental registered light sport Arion Lightning LS-1 aircraft, will conduct the class.

Perry explained that students will learn about the requirements pilots and aircraft owners have in ensuring that their aircraft are “airworthy”.

“We’ll not only look at the paper requirements necessary to keep an aircraft legally flying, but we’ll give our Young Eagles the opportunity to look inside the airplane with the cowling removed, seats out, and the guts exposed to inspection,” Perry said.

Students 8 to 17 years are able to participate in the Youth Aviation Club at no cost. The group meets the third Saturday of each month in hangar J6 at the end of Airport Road at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. The business meeting begins at 10:00am with the class immediately following in hangar G7 a short walk on the airport apron.

Following the class, all youth participants are invited to join in a free hamburger and hot dog barbecue at the EAA hangar. Parents and adults are invited as well and donations are gratefully accepted allowing the group to continue to offer these activities to our area Young Eagles.

Additional information on the EAA Chapter 491 Youth Aviation Club can be obtained by emailing eaachapter491@gmail.com. The group is also on the web at www.eaa491.org and on Facebook.